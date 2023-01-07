AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,297 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,834 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 605,255 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

