AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $240.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

