AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,263 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after acquiring an additional 957,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $40,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $12.44 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

