AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $161.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

