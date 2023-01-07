AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $738.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $899.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

