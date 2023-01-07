AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 648,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 609,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 506,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

