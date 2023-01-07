AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 172,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

