AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 59,030 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,030 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after buying an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $88.97.

