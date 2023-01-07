AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,348 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,348 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

