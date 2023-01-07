AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,638 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth $926,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,372,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CLSC opened at $19.68 on Friday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

