Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,013 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $751,812 in the last 90 days. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

AFRM stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.82.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

