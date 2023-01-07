Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

