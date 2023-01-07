Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 157.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 490.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.