Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

ALGS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,041.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,089,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 917,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 117,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

