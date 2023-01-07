Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.22.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Allegion by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

