Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

