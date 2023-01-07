Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,138.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 124.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

