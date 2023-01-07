Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,387 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.