Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,954.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

