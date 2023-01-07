Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,852.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,012 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBK Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

