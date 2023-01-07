Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,983.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,569.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,906.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 48,249 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,131.5% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

