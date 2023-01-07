Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,103.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,897.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 108,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.