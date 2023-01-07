Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,909.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,902.1% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,899.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.9% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 25,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,254.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,234.8% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 128,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.