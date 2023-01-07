Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 843,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.