Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.36.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

