Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

