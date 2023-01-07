Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 19,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

