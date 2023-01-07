Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140,643 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

