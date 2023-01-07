Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $10.08 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

