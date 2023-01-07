Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

