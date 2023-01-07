Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $10,188,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $323.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

