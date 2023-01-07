Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Patrick O’brien Sells 17,500 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Patrick O’brien sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $560,850.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $62.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

