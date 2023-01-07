Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James C. Hamilton Sells 10,338 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,732 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

