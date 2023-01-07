Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 2,468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ashland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ashland by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.56. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.