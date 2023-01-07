Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Atlassian stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $352.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,581.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,188,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,581.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,188,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $520,420.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 130,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,976,027.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,738 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,950. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

