Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.42 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

