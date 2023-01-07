Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

