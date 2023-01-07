BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Up 2.5 %

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

