BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,079 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

