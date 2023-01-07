BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires 943 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

