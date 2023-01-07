BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $30,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 594,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,772 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

