BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $29.62 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

