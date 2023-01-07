BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FATE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

