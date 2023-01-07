BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FATE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

