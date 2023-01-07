Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

