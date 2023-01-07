Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,272,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,485,000 after purchasing an additional 213,941 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

