Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.