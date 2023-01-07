Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

