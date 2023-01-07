C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $106.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.31 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

