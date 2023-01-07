Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $91.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

