Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

